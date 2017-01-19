Aztecs Head Football Coach Rocky In It For The Long Run

Aztecs head football coach Rocky Long is in it for the “long” run.

On Thursday, the San Diego State University (SDSU) Aztecs Head Coach agreed to a five year contract extension that will keep him as the head coach through the 2021 season.

Long will be entering his seventh season as head coach, and his ninth year overall at San Diego State.

Numbers show that he has had quite an impact on the team’s performance over his time on The Mesa. Long has helped to take the team to a Bowl game each season since he was assigned the position of Head Coach back in 2011.

Of the team's six appearances in Bowl Games, SDSU was victorious three times. That includes this season, where they surpassed Houston with a 34-10 victory, and finished first in the Mountain West Conference with an 11-3 overall record and 6-2 league.

In addition to the successful track record of Bowl Game appearances, Long has helped the Aztecs finish first in the Mountain West two out of his six seasons. They also tied for first in 2012 and 2014.

Under Long's guidance, SDSU now has three Mountain West Football titles. That is the most in the league over a six season span.

In addition, the Aztecs are one of six programs in the country to win at least three conference titles in the last five seasons.