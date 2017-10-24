Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Three more wins.

In the hunt for Red October, Justin Turner is King.

Turner hit a game-winning two-run home run off Dallas Keuchel and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros, 3-1, in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

After each team took turns hitting a solo home run, Turner stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on first. The rest, will live on in Dodgers' lore for eternity.

Turner connected on an 87MPH elevated cutter from Keuchel for his fourth home run of the postseason, and the Dodgers never looked back, taking Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The 113th edition of the Fall Classic got off to a hot start, and we're not talking about the 103 degree temperatures on the field at gametime.

Chris Taylor got the Dodgers' postseason party started when he hit a first pitch, leadoff home run of Keuchel to put L.A. in the lead.

The leadoff home run was the first ever in Dodgers' postseason history, and just the fourth leadoff home run in World Series history as Taylor joined Don Buford, Dustin Pedroia, and Alcides Escobar as the only other players to hit a leadoff homer in the World Series. The 447-foot mammoth home run was also Taylor's longest home run of the season.

Alex Bregman tied the game in the top of the fourth inning when he crushed a 93MPH four-seam fastball from Kershaw into the left field pavilion.

The last time Bregman took the field at Dodger Stadium was back in March during the Gold Medal game of the World Baseball Classic in which Team USA defeated Puerto Rico, 8-0, to win their first ever WBC Championship.

Early on in the game, it was a battle of aces as Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel were entrenched in a good old fashioned pitcher's duel.

The two Cy Young Award winners took turns allowing one run each until Turner stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth.

Keuchel (0-1), allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 6 and 2/3 innings.



In his first World Series start, Kershaw (1-0) was magnificent, allowing just one run, on three hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts in seven dominant innings.

The double-digit strikeouts recorded, was the fifth time in Kershaw's postseason career he's recorded 10 or more strikeouts.

Kershaw improved to a perfect 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA this postseason in four total starts. He also now holds the Dodgers postseason record for career starts (18), innings pitched (113), and strikeouts (133).

Turner broke the tie with his two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and tied Duke Snider with 26 career postseason RBI.

Turner has 14 RBI in the 2017 playoffs alone, a new Dodger franchise record for a single postseason.

Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen combined to pitch the eighth and ninth, with Jansen earning the save.

The Dodgers improved to 8-1 in the 2017 postseason with the victory.

This is the second meeting between the Dodgers and the Astros in the postseason with the first meeting occurring in the NLDS in 1981. Nolan Ryan pitched in Game 5, and the Dodgers scored three runs to beat him and later advance to the World Series.

Up Next:

Game 2 of the World Series will feature RHP Justin Verlander in his third different Fall Classic appearance against LHP Rich Hill who will make his first ever World Series start. First Pitch is at 5:09PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…