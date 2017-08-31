Anti-Chargers Billboard is a Go in Los Angeles

The Chargers play their final exhibition game against the 49ers up in Santa Clara on Thursday night with a bunch of dudes you have never heard of on the field.

The Bolts open the regular season on Monday night, September 11th in Denver. Their home opener is the following Sunday in Carson and when they play their first real game at StubHub Center against the Dolphins, owner Dean Spanos might be a little hot under the collar.

Remember S.D. Sign Guy? His real name is Joseph MacRae. He's the one who heckled and visibly rattled Deano at an L.A. Chargers event in January.

He started a GoFundMe page trying to raise $10,000 to put up a billboard near that soccer stadium in Carson where the Chargers will play their home games for the next three years (at least). And guess what? A total of 332 people combined to throw in money and that goal was reached.

So a digital billboard on the 405 south about a half a mile away from the StubHub Center will scroll through three images … two taunting Dean Spanos and one aimed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was complicit in allowing the team to move north.

The final images are in the approval process so we aren’t sure yet what they will look like for sure but the billboard will be up by Sunday, September 17th, and stay up for next three weeks, spanning three home games.

I am sure Deano will be thrilled.