Ducks Promote Montour From San Diego Gulls

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 01: Brandon Montour #71 of the Anaheim Ducks in action during the preseason NHL game against Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on October 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Ducks 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

San Diego Gulls defenseman Brandon Montour received a belated Christmas present this week, but it was worth the wait.

After last night's game against Ontario, Montour found out the Ducks decided to promote him to Anaheim.

The former 2nd round pick has a chance to make his N-H-L debut Thursday when the Ducks visit Calgary.

Montour showed great offensive skills here in San Diego and was leading the entire AHL in shots this year.

He represented the Gulls as an All-Star last season too, so expect him to stick with the Ducks.

The Ducks hope to get a boost from Montour, but his promotion leaves another big hole for the Gulls.

San Diego reeled off 9 wins in 10 games just a few weeks ago.

But with a number of players getting called up the Gulls have struggled.

Ontario handed the Gulls their 7th straight loss last night, 2-1 in overtime.

San Diego heads to Texas this weekend for a pair of games.

The Gulls next home game is next Friday, January 6th.