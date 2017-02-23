White Nationalist Richard Spencer Kicked Out of CPAC

Reporters surround white supremacist Richard Spencer during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Richard Spencer, the white nationalist who popularized the term "alt-right," was kicked out of the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday after holding an impromptu press conference in a hallway where the gathering is being held.

"He is not welcome here," a spokesman for CPAC told NBC News.

Spencer said he was initially given credentials to attend the conference, but they were taken from him after he spoke to reporters in the hallway of the Maryland convention center.

Spencer has espoused racist and anti-Semitic views, and reiterated those thoughts in a brief interview with NBC as he was leaving CPAC.

Trump Admin Lift Fed Guidelines on Transgender Bathroom Use

The Trump administration lifted federal guidelines for bathroom use that allowed transgendered students to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity enacted during President Barack Obama's era on Wednesday, in a stark reversal of President Donald Trump's stance on the issue as a presidential candidate. Trump had supported use of facilities based on chosen gender identity as a candidate. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017)

He told NBC race plays a major role in identity and that he believes whites are becoming a persecuted minority in the United States.

Spencer also said he thinks CPAC attendees and younger conservatives would rather hear what he has to say, rather than establishment Republicans.