White House Preps for Comey's Testimony, But Without a 'War Room' | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

White House Preps for Comey's Testimony, But Without a 'War Room'

"There's no war room. Zero," one source close to the White House declared

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will not claim executive privilege to block the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey this week.

    (Published Monday, June 5, 2017)

    The White House wanted to create an in-house command post, or "war room," to contain fallout from any damaging testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey this Thursday, NBC News reported.

    But that task has instead shifted outside the administration, with the president's aides expected to deflect all Comey-related questions on Thursday to President Donald Trump's outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz.

    "There's no war room. Zero," one source close to the White House declared. Another administration source said it simply "never took off."

    Kasowitz has been laying low, but he'll have to respond on Thursday, or else Comey's words alone could define the storyline. And Comey allies have told NBC News he's eager to tell his story after being fired on May 9.

    Trump Relieved at Firing 'Nut Job' Comey: Report

    [NATL] Trump Relieved at Firing 'Nut Job' Comey: Report

    President Donald Trump told Russian officials earlier this month in an Oval Office meeting that firing former FBI director James Comey relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting. The news broke on the same day Trump left for his first foreign tour as president.

    (Published Friday, May 19, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 3 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices