In his continued effort to argue that massive voter fraud took place in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump gave a shout-out Friday to Gregg Phillips, who has asserted that more than three million votes have been cast by non-citizens.

According to NBC News, Phillips is a vocal conservative who founded a health-care-data company. And he's unwilling to share his illegal-vote findings to the public - at least for now.

When the fact-checking group PolitiFact looked into Phillips' claims, it said his inability to release the proof made his findings suspect.

In an interview with NBC News, Phillips said he didn't care about complaints that he has offered no public evidence.

