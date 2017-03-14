File - Texas Congressman Joe Barton speaks during a Congressional Briefing on Protecting Children and Teen Online Privacy at the Rayburn House Office Building on March 7, 2012 in Washington, DC.

A Republican congressman from Texas is facing sharp criticism after telling one of his constituents to "shut up" during a fiery exchange at a town hall over his vote against a bill that aims to stop violence against women, NBC News reported.

A cellphone video obtained by The Dallas Morning News captured Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) losing his composure in Frost, Texas, over the weekend after an attendee questions Barton's decision not to support legislation to combat violence against women.

Barton responds to the question by saying, "On the first bill that I voted against, that's a true statement, and I voted against it because I think that's a state issue, not a federal issue."

The comment elicited several loud boos and taunts, including those from a man who says: "It's violence against women, that's a national issue. That is an issue that impacts everyone everywhere, not only in this country but everywhere."