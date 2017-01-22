Appearing to look beyond his first term in office, at a swearing in ceremony at the White House for his senior staff, President Donald Trump told them they were going to do some great things over the next eight years. Trump paused after saying, "we are going to do some great things over the next eight years," to which the guests and staff applauded. (Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017)

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said Sunday the president would not be releasing his tax returns, reversing months of repeated campaign-trail promises to do so after an audit is completed, NBC News reported.

The comments were a response to a Whitehouse.gov petition with more than 200,000 signatures calling on Trump to release his tax returns.

Conway also added that Trump's returns are irrelevant. "They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like," Conway said in an interview on ABC's "This Week."

Conway's statements are false — multiple polls showed a majority of Americans believe Trump should release his tax returns, including an ABC News/Washington Post survey out last week that found three-fourths of Americans believe he should release them.

