1st Amendment Lawyers Tell Trump to Un-Block Twitter Users | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

1st Amendment Lawyers Tell Trump to Un-Block Twitter Users

This comes after press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Monday that the president's tweets should be taken as official statements

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Seth Meyers discusses the latest developments in the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump leaving the Paris Accord and sounding off on Twitter about the London attack.

    (Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017)

    A group of First Amendment lawyers sent President Donald Trump a letter on Tuesday asking him to un-block Twitter users he shunned after they disagreed with him, NBC News reported.

    The Knight First Amendment Institute, a non-profit representing several Twitter users blocked by @realDonaldTrump, argues that Trump's Twitter space is a "public forum," adding that "the viewpoint-based blocking of our clients is unconstitutional."

    The White House did not immediately comment on the letter.

    The Institute's efforts come after press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Monday that the president's tweets should be taken as official statements, which legal experts say bolsters the lawyers' arguments.

    White House Defends President's Criticism of London Mayor

    [NATL] White House Defends President's Criticism of London Mayor

    White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Monday defended President Donald Trump’s tweets that criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the Saturday night terror attack.

    (Published Monday, June 5, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 1:20 PM PDT on Jun 6, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices