Trump's Supreme Court Pick Calls President’s Attacks on Judiciary ‘Demoralizing’ | NBC 7 San Diego
    AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch in East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, as he announces Grouch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

    President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court has called the president's recent criticism of the judiciary "disheartening" and "demoralizing," a spokesman for the nomination confirmation team told NBC News on Wednesday.

    On Twitter and in a speech Wednesday, Trump criticized judges involved in a legal fight over his immigration travel executive order, which suspended entry to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations and temporarily halted the entry by refugees.

    Trump called the federal judge in Seattle who blocked the order last week a "so-called judge."

    The president in an earlier tweet Wednesday had already blamed "politics" in the event the judges don't rule in his favor.

