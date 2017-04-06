Trump's Made in America Slogan Doesn't Fit Ivanka’s Clothing Line: Documents | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Trump's Made in America Slogan Doesn't Fit Ivanka’s Clothing Line: Documents

Documents reviewed by NBC News show 56 shipments of Ivanka Trump products have been imported from China and Singapore since the beginning of 2016

    Ivanka Trump will become an official White House employee. The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump will serves as Assistant to the President, the White House announced Wednesday.

    (Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017)

    As her father calls on American manufacturers to make products on U.S. soil, Ivanka Trump continues to sell Chinese-made dresses on her clothing line, NBC News reported. 

    Since Election Day, the apparel brand run by President Donald Trump's daughter has imported 56 shipments of Ivanka Trump products from China and Singapore, part of a total of 215 shipments from Asia since Jan. 1, 2016, according to documents reviewed by NBC News.

    During the campaign, Trump stressed China was taking jobs from U.S. workers, saying "We can't continue to allow China to rape our country" at a stop in Indiana. 

    A brand spokesperson told NBC News that Ivanka Trump has wanted her products made in the United States but economies of scale and infrastructure make it impossible.

