Ivanka Trump will become an official White House employee. The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump will serves as Assistant to the President, the White House announced Wednesday.

As her father calls on American manufacturers to make products on U.S. soil, Ivanka Trump continues to sell Chinese-made dresses on her clothing line, NBC News reported.

Since Election Day, the apparel brand run by President Donald Trump's daughter has imported 56 shipments of Ivanka Trump products from China and Singapore, part of a total of 215 shipments from Asia since Jan. 1, 2016, according to documents reviewed by NBC News.

During the campaign, Trump stressed China was taking jobs from U.S. workers, saying "We can't continue to allow China to rape our country" at a stop in Indiana.

A brand spokesperson told NBC News that Ivanka Trump has wanted her products made in the United States but economies of scale and infrastructure make it impossible.

