Trump Says He Wants a Tax Bill on His Desk by Christmas

Enacting President Trump's tax plan would mark the administration's first big legislative win

    If President Donald Trump gets his way, Americans — and his administration — will have a new tax plan by Christmas.

    Trump told reporters Tuesday he hoped to see the House pass a tax bill by Thanksgiving, allowing him to sign the legislation into law in time for the holiday, NBC News reported.

    The bill's passage would be the "biggest tax event in the history of our country," the president said, calling the opportunity to overhaul the U.S. tax system "historic."

    It would also mark the administration's first big legislative win, and the White House's push to overhaul the tax system comes as the president is once more dogged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia.

