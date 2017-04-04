President Donald Trump said Tuesday that former President Barack Obama's administration is to blame for the suspected chemical attack in Syria that appears to have killed at least 58 people, NBC News reports.

"These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing," the president said in a statement.

The Syrian government is suspected of carrying out the attack in a rebel-held area of the country.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., one of the strongest proponents of arming the Syrian rebels, said President Donald Trump's administration will be just as complicit as Obama if the U.S. does not act.