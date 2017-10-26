In this Aug. 22, 2017, photo, the Oval Office of the White House is seen after renovations including new wallpaper. Spending for furniture and other cosmetic renovations has reached $1.75 million.

President Donald Trump's administration is spending $1.75 million on furniture for the White House and offices tied to it, according to government records.

The tab includes $17,000 for custom rugs, $7,000 for "furniture pedestals," and $5,000 for wallpaper.

Kittinger, a popular furniture company of the White House dating back to former President Richard Nixon, created a $12,800 custom conference table for the Roosevelt Room.

While it is common for new presidents to redecorate, Trump has spent slightly more than the $1.5 million spent by former president Barack Obama over a similar period of time.

Obama made a point of paying for some White House furnishings out-of-pocket. It's unclear if Trump has done the same.



