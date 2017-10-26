President Trump is Spending $1.75 Million on Redecorating the White House - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

President Trump is Spending $1.75 Million on Redecorating the White House

Records indicate nearly $29,000 for "upholstered household furniture manufacturing"

By Alex Seitz-Wald

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    President Trump is Spending $1.75 Million on Redecorating the White House
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    In this Aug. 22, 2017, photo, the Oval Office of the White House is seen after renovations including new wallpaper. Spending for furniture and other cosmetic renovations has reached $1.75 million.

    President Donald Trump's administration is spending $1.75 million on furniture for the White House and offices tied to it, according to government records.

    The tab includes $17,000 for custom rugs, $7,000 for "furniture pedestals," and $5,000 for wallpaper. 

    Kittinger, a popular furniture company of the White House dating back to former President Richard Nixon, created a $12,800 custom conference table for the Roosevelt Room. 

    Take a Peek Inside Living Quarters at the White HouseTake a Peek Inside Living Quarters at the White House

    While it is common for new presidents to redecorate, Trump has spent slightly more than the $1.5 million spent by former president Barack Obama over a similar period of time. 

    Obama made a point of paying for some White House furnishings out-of-pocket. It's unclear if Trump has done the same.

    PHOTOS: Halloween at the White HousePHOTOS: Halloween at the White House

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 41 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices