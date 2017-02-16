In this Jan. 24, 2017, photo, Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC) testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the next director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Mick Mulvaney gained a key Senate supporter Wednesday, all but clearing his path to confirmation to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, NBC News reported.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, had been withholding backing for Mulvaney, conservative member of the House from South Carolina, but she said Wednesday that she would support him, likely giving him the support of the majority of senators.

The Senate is set to vote on Mulvaney on Thursday morning. The Senate will then to move to debate the confirmation of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mulvaney's confirmation vote comes the day after fast food chain chief executive Andy Puzder became the first Cabinet nominee to withdraw as his support, even among Republicans, waned.