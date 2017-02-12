Trump Adviser: District Judge Can't Make Immigration Law | NBC 7 San Diego
Trump Adviser: District Judge Can't Make Immigration Law

There's "no such thing as judicial supremacy," Stephen Miller said

    Stephen Miller, policy adviser to President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    After a federal appeals court upheld a lower court judge's decision to freeze the Trump administration's travel ban from seven countries, White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday that officials are considering all of their options to put the ban back in place, NBC News reported.

    That could mean an appeal of the 9th Circuit Court decision, additional executive actions, or other options, Miller said. The adviser played a key role in drafting the controversial order.

    The administration is "pursuing every single possible action to keep our country safe from terrorism," he said, adding that he knows every branch of government is equal but there's "no such thing as judicial supremacy."

