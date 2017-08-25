According to a new study, thousands of Texas women lost access to family planning services after the state cut ties with Planned Parenthood in 2011. (Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017)

The U.S. has experienced a drastic drop in teen pregnancies, which many hail as an proof the the effectiveness of an Obama-era federal grant program, NBC News reported.

Started in 2010, the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program gives $89 million a year to 81 organizations around the country. It was renewed in 2015 for another five years.

But a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services dated July 3 shows that the Trump administration is slashing more than $200 million from the program without warning — meaning funding is now slated to end in June 2018, not in 2020.

The abrupt funding cut to teen pregnancy prevention, at a time when teenage births are at historic lows, has been called "highly unusual" by Senate Health Committee Democrats, especially since Congress has yet to vote on the 2018 appropriations bill.



