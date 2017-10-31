White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos did the “wrong thing” when he lied to the FBI and “that’s on him." (Published 2 hours ago)

White House: Former Trump Aide Who Lied to FBI 'Did the Wrong Thing'

Sam Clovis, the former top Trump campaign official who supervised a man now cooperating with the FBI's Russia investigation, was questioned last week by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team and testified before the investigating grand jury, a person with first-hand knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Clovis, who is President Donald Trump's pick to be the Department of Agriculture's chief scientist, could not be reached for comment. His lawyer, Victoria Toensing, would neither confirm nor deny his interactions with the Mueller team.

"I'm not going to get into that," she said in an interview.

George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in July and began cooperating with agents, records show — disclosing his interactions with a professor and other Russians whom the FBI suggested in court documents may have been working for Russian intelligence agencies.

Democrats React to Russia Probe Indictments