Still No Actionable Intel from Yemen SEAL Raid: Officials

Multiple U.S. officials told NBC News that none of the intelligence gleaned from the operation so far has proven actionable or vital — contrary to what President Trump said in his speech to Congress Tuesday.

    US Navy
    Ryan Owens, Navy SEAL officer killed in the Yemen raid.

    The Pentagon says Navy SEALs scooped up laptops, hard drives and cell phones in last month's Yemen raid, but multiple U.S. officials told NBC News that none of the intelligence gleaned from the operation so far has proven actionable or vital — contrary to what President Trump said in his speech to Congress Tuesday.

    One senior Pentagon official described the information gathered as "de minimis," and as material the U.S. already knew about.

    The military is conducting after-action reviews, and officials continue to examine the seized material.

    "It's too soon to determine exactly what information has been gotten on this raid," said Ret. Army Col. Jack Jacobs, a Medal of Honor recipient and NBC News military analyst.

    Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
