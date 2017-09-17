File Photo—Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a "Care Not Cuts" rally in support of the Affordable Care Act, July 9, 2017, in Covington, Ky.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday pushed back against criticism from Hillary Clinton that he did not do enough to bring his supporters to her in the 2016 general election, NBC News reported.

Sanders chalked up the fact that some of his supporters during 2016’s Democratic primaries eventually voted for Donald Trump in the general election to “the nature of politics.”

“People say not everybody who voted for Bernie ended up voting for Hillary, no kidding!" Sanders said on "Meet The Press."

He added, "That's what happens in politics."

The Vermont senator was responding to criticism that Clinton leveled at him in her new book and in recent media appearances that he didn’t do enough to bring his supporters to her side after their contentious Democratic primary for president last year.