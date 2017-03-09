Ryan Uses Prop at Press Conference, Immediately Sparks Meme

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, March 9, 2017, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

House Speaker Paul Ryan used a digital presentation at a press conference Thursday to further sell his plan for repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act.

Ryan explained the complex tenets of the Republican-drafted bill to replace the health care law, using graphs and other visual aids to plainly make his talking points.

The image of Ryan, with his sleeves rolled up, gesturing at a television screen, was low-hanging fruit for the web.

Twitter users pounced, comparing Ryan to a teacher and sharing photos of the TV screen with completely unrelated images displayed on it.