Russian Lawyer in Trump Tower Meeting Says Mueller Hasn’t Called

"The more I analyze the situation I find myself in, the more I am beginning to feel as if I were in some show, a movie. I play the lead, but no one has discussed with me or shown me the script"

    Yury Martyanov/Kommersant/AP
    In this photo taken on Nov. 8, 2016, Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks to a journalist in Moscow, Russia. President Donald Trump's eldest son changed his account of the meeting he had with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign over the weekend, saying Sunday July 9, 2017, that Natalia Veselnitskaya told him she had information about Clinton. A statement from Donald Trump Jr. one day earlier made no mention of Clinton.

    Natalia Veselnitskaya says she feels like a character in a movie told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

    American investigators are trying to determine whether it's a spy thriller or a farce.

    Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who was at the center of that now-infamous June 2016 meeting with key Trump aides in Trump Tower, says she has been inundated with messages on social media since her role was publicized — even marriage proposals.

    But one person who has not reached out to her is the man investigating any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Special Counsel Robert Mueller — or anybody working for him, she told NBC News in an exclusive interview. In fact, no U.S. officials have asked to speak with her, she said.

