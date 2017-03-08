Obama 'Rolled His Eyes' at Unsubstantiated Trump Wiretapping Claims: Source | NBC 7 San Diego
Obama 'Rolled His Eyes' at Unsubstantiated Trump Wiretapping Claims: Source

Obama believes the claims "undermine the integrity of the office of the president," the source said

    Former President Barack Obama leaves the National Gallery of Art in Washington, Sunday, March 5, 2017.

    Former President Barack Obama "rolled his eyes" at President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims that he wiretapped Trump Tower at the end of the 2016 election, a source close to the former president told NBC News.

    The source, who spoke to NBC News on the condition of anonymity and is familiar with the president's thinking, said Obama believes the claims "undermine the integrity of the office of the president," but don't undermine his own integrity, because "he didn't do it."

    The source told NBC News the former president "is much more concerned by President Trump kicking people off their health insurance, not staffing the government, not being prepared for a crisis, rolling back regulations so that corporations can pollute the air and water and letting mentally unstable people buy guns with no problems whatsoever."

