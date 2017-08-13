Footage shows a vehicle appear to drive into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters had been ongoing on Aug. 12.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, in an interview Sunday, clearly labeled Saturday's deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, as terrorism, NBC News reported.

"Certainly I think we can confidently call it a form of terrorism," Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster said on NBC's "Meet The Press."

"What terrorism is, is the use of violence to incite terror and fear, and of course it was terrorism," he continued, saying the president intended to denounce the racists.

Trump has been widely criticized by members of both parties for pitting blame for Saturday's events on "many sides" and for not specifically naming and condemning the racist groups involved.