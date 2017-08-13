National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Charlottesville Car Attack: ‘Of Course It Was Terrorism’ - NBC 7 San Diego
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Charlottesville Car Attack: ‘Of Course It Was Terrorism’

President Donald Trump has been widely criticized by members of both parties for pitting blame Saturday on “many sides” for violence that was sparked by a white nationalist rally

    Footage shows a vehicle appear to drive into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters had been ongoing on Aug. 12.

    (Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017)

    President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, in an interview Sunday, clearly labeled Saturday's deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, as terrorism, NBC News reported. 

    "Certainly I think we can confidently call it a form of terrorism," Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster said on NBC's "Meet The Press."

    "What terrorism is, is the use of violence to incite terror and fear, and of course it was terrorism," he continued, saying the president intended to denounce the racists.

    Trump has been widely criticized by members of both parties for pitting blame for Saturday's events on "many sides" and for not specifically naming and condemning the racist groups involved.

    Published at 8:04 AM PDT on Aug 13, 2017 | Updated at 8:09 AM PDT on Aug 13, 2017
