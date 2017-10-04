Monopoly Man Photobombs the Senate's Equifax Hearing

Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith prepares to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Smith stepped down as CEO of Equifax last month after it was reported that hackers broke into the credit reporting agency and made off with the personal information of nearly 145 million Americans.

A man dressed up as the iconic character, Rich Uncle Pennybags, from the famous Monopoly boardgame appeared Wednesday at a Senate hearing about the Equifax data breach with former CEO Richard Smith in Washington, CNBC reported.

Before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing began, a young man put on a black top hat, bushy white mustache and bright red bow tie while occasionally donning a monocle or dabbing forehead sweat with giant paper money behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith.

Smith testified at the second of four congressional hearings this week in which lawmakers demanded to know how the breach happened and what the company was doing to make things right for consumers. Hackers stole Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and other personal information during a data breach of more than 145 million people.

The Monopoly man is part of a protest by Americans for Financial Reform and Public Citizen to draw attention to forced arbitration clauses that are used throughout the financial industry and limit consumers' ability to take disputes to court, CNBC reported.

