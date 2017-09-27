43 Percent of Millennials Have a Favorable View of Democratic Party: Poll - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

43 Percent of Millennials Have a Favorable View of Democratic Party: Poll

On the Republican side, just 26 percent of millennials had a favorable view of the party

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    President Trump landed in Florida Thursday afternoon to survey damage from Hurricane Irma, but not before making a statement on immigration. "We are not talking about amnesty. We're talking about - we're talking about taking care of people," Trump said. (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)

    While a majority of millennials disapprove of President Donald Trump's job, only 43 percent have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, according to the first NBC News/GenForward Survey poll.

    Furthermore, only a slight majority, 53 percent, said the Democratic Party cares about people like them. 

    On the Republican side, just 26 percent of millennials had a favorable view of the party. And only 30 percent said the GOP cares about people like them.

    The NBC News/GenForward at the University of Chicago Survey was conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 16, 2017, among a nationally representative sample of 1,816 adults ages 18-34, recruited and administered by NORC at the University of Chicago. The overall margin of sampling error is +/- 3.8 percentage points.

    GOP Still Split on Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill

    [NATL] GOP Lawmakers Split on Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill

    Republicans expect to vote next week on a health care bill known as Graham-Cassidy, named for the senators who wrote it, which would scale back Medicaid. Some GOP lawmakers are split on the newest effort to undo Obamacare, while Democrats are planning for more demonstrations against it.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 39 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices