McConnell on Mexico Paying for Trump’s Wall: ‘Uh, No’

When asked whether Mexico would pay for President Donald Trump’s border wall during an interview Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said "uh, no," NBC News reported.
McConnell told Politico that he believes there are certain areas along the border that don’t need a border wall for security. The wall is estimated to cost $21.6 billion to build—a price tag that Trump has said Mexico will pay for.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has continuously refuted claims that Mexico will pay for the wall, but Trump has refused to back off the claim.
Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago