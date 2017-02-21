Lawmakers Pressed on Trump’s Policies at Town Halls | NBC 7 San Diego
Lawmakers Pressed on Trump’s Policies at Town Halls

President Donald Trump responded to the angry crowds, saying that many of them were "planned out by liberal activists"

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell distanced himself from President Donald Trump's tweeting habit on Tuesday, saying "I like what the President is doing," but that he would "serve himself better" to stop. 

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017)

    Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley was greeted at a town hall Tuesday in Iowa with a shouted question about "impeachment" as voters there and at other events across the country pressed lawmakers about the moves and goals of President Donald Trump's administration, NBC News reported.

    "I am so unsettled. It feels like we have a juvenile running our country," Doug Thompson, a Democrat and farmer from Kanawha, told Grassley at an event in Garner. Grassley outlined the process but didn't give his opinion.

    In Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back at around 1,000 anti-Trump protesters who showed up outside his event, telling a crowd of business leaders inside that "winners make policy and the losers go home."

    And in Maquoketa, Iowa, members of a crowd booed and chanted "do your job!" at Republican Sen. Joni Ernst near the end of a roundtable, NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines reported.

