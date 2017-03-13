House Intelligence Panel Want Trump's Wiretapping Evidence by Monday | NBC 7 San Diego
House Intelligence Panel Want Trump's Wiretapping Evidence by Monday

Both former President Barack Obama and his director of national intelligence have denied Trump's accusations

    President Donald Trump is at the center of another storm of controversy, this time accusing his predecessor, President Barack Obama, of tapping his phones before the 2016 election. The president's claim, made on Twitter, comes in the middle of a Congressional investigation into how deeply Russia meddled with the election. Mr. Trump offered no proof to back the claim, Obama strongly denies the claim, and James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, said there was no secret court order to tap Mr. Trump's phones. 

    (Published Monday, March 6, 2017)

    The clock is ticking for the Justice Department, which was asked by top lawmakers in the House Intelligence Committee to turn over any evidence showing Trump Tower was wiretapped during the 2016 presidential race by Monday.

    The committee sent a letter last week to the acting deputy attorney general, congressional aides told NBC News. A copy of the letter was also sent to James Comey. who reportedly asked the Justice Department to publicly reject Trump's claim.

    Trump took to Twitter to make the explosive accusation against former President Obama but did not provide any proof. Obama and his former director of national intelligence have denied the allegations.

    The committee said it would look into potential surveillance of political parties as part of its broader investigation of Russian election meddling.

    Published at 12:20 AM PST on Mar 12, 2017 | Updated 14 minutes ago
