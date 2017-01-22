President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway gets ready to speak on television outside the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said the White House press secretary gave "alternative facts" when he inaccurately described the inauguration crowd as "the largest ever" during his first appearance before the press this weekend.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gathered the press to deliver a five-minute statement Saturday in which he issued multiple falsehoods, including declaring erroneously that "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe," NBC News reported.

Asked on "Meet the Press" why Spicer used his first appearance before the press to dispute a minimal issue like the inauguration crowd size, and why he used falsehoods to do so, Conway pushed back.

"You're saying it's a falsehood and Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that," she told NBC's Chuck Todd.