In Iowa, Concerns Over Economy Trump Comey Testimony

News of the scandal billowing around President Donald Trump's White House may be impossible to avoid in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, but residents there told NBC News that it's far from their biggest concern.

"People are making too much of it," said Jim Wagner, a Vietnam veteran who earned a Purple Heart and founded the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. "I don't think there was really anything going on. I just wish [Trump] would shut everybody up and tell them instead of playing the game. I didn't vote for him, but if he can put it to bed, he ought to."

Democrats are looking to make the district, which voted for both Barack Obama and Trump, blue again in the upcoming congressional elections, but most constituents NBC News interviewed said they need to see fire before they come to any conclusions about the Russia investigation.

In fact, they're getting tired of that news and are starting to tune out. Instead, the voters are more concerned about domestic issues like health care, veterans' benefits, Planned Parenthood and infrastructure.

