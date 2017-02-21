Homeland Security Outlines Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

President Donald Trump, speaking to a crowd on Jan. 25, 2017, at the Department of Homeland Security outlined his plan to secure American borders, saying that he has called for the “immediate instruction of a border wall.” (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday outlined how it will implement President Donald Trump's planned crackdown on people coming into and living in the United States without documentation, NBC News reported.

Secretary John Kelly released a pair of memos that end to the policy of releasing people caught at the border pending deportation hearings, the hiring of thousands more federal agents, having more judges and officers deal with asylum claims and speeding up removal proceedings for a greater number of people.

The memos also recommend that authorities prosecute parents who pay smugglers to bring their children into the United States, though that decisions will ultimately be made by federal prosecutors.

Kelly's memos are nearly identical to executive orders signed by Trump last month as part of his campaign promise to take a harder line on illegal immigration. The memos add detail on how the new priorities will be carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

