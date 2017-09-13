Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waits to be introduced before speaking at a fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel in Baltimore, Monday, June 5, 2017.

Hillary Clinton appeared on the "Today" show Wednesday morning in her first live TV interview since Election Day, saying that writing her new book helped her get through the pain of losing "in such a surprising and, for me, distressing way."

The interview comes a day after releasing "What Happened," which recounts the 2016 presidential campaign. It runs through Clinton's bid for president, why she believes President Donald Trump won and how she felt afterward. She blames herself for the loss, but singles out other factors as well.

"I go back over my own shortcomings and the mistakes we made. I take responsibility for all of them," she writes. "In my more introspective moments, I do recognize that my campaign in 2016 lacked the sense of urgency and passion that I remember from" Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign.

The book was meant to be both "personal and historical," Clinton said on "Today," looking at "what was at work here, in addition to the mistakes that I made?"

Asked to single out the single biggest factor in her loss, Clinton pointed to then-FBI Director James Comey's announcement less than two weeks before the election that there was new evidence pertinent to his investigation into her private email server. It left her stunned and dumbfounded, she said.



Clinton has given several interviews to talk about the book and the election, though none on live TV, and on Tuesday signed hundreds of copies of the book at a Barnes & Noble in Manhattan.

Also Tuesday, the White House took aim at Clinton for "propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks."