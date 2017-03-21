Five Facts to Know About FBI Director James Comey | NBC 7 San Diego
Five Facts to Know About FBI Director James Comey

    FBI Director James Comey spoke during the first public hearing of a congressional inquiry into ties between Russia and the U.S. election, including possible ties to the Trump campaign. 

    “The FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” Comey said on March 20. “That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.” 

    (Published Monday, March 20, 2017)

    In two successive revelations delivered on Monday, FBI director James Comey confirmed in a testimony before the House Intelligence Committee that his federal agency is investigating the 2016 Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia and that there is no evidence of Obama wiretapping Trump Tower before or after the election.

    As NBC News reported, Comey, who 11 days before the November election called for a re-examination of Hillary Clinton's email server, was blamed by some Democrats for their nominee's loss to President Donald Trump. 

    But before being thrust into the spotlight, the 56-year-old and father of five had a long career as a federal prosecutor. Read on for five facts to know about director Comey.

    Published at 1:53 PM PDT on Mar 21, 2017 | Updated 5 hours ago
