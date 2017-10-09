Feds, States Join Forces to Strengthen Election Cybersecurity - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Feds, States Join Forces to Strengthen Election Cybersecurity

However, some states aren't convinced the federal government should be reaching into an area that has traditionally been the province of the states

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in West Virginia Thursday night as The Wall Street Journal reported Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled grand jury as part of the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Grand juries are used to subpoena witnesses and records and to present evidence, and do not suggest any criminal charges are near or will necessarily be sought, The Associated Press reported. (Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017)

    In the wake of revelations that alleged Russian hackers targeted state election systems, federal and state officials have joined forces to root out weaknesses in state systems before future elections, NBC News reported.

    The project, which will give states access to grants to upgrade election technology and tools to run simulations to examine holes in their systems, is a test for how well officials can work together to ward off potential election-related threats ahead of the midterm elections next year and the presidential election in 2020, experts said. 

    However, some states aren't convinced the federal government should be reaching into an area that has traditionally been the province of the states — holding elections. Some experts also question whether something in which participation is voluntary can have any real impact.

    The 28-member federal-state group is called the Election Critical Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and includes the Department of Homeland Security, state and local election officials, the FBI, and a federal election council. It will hold its first public meeting this month.

    Republican Trump Criticism Grows Amid Son's Controversy

    [NATL] Republicans Criticize Trump Amid Controversy Surrounding Son's Russia Statement

    The White House acknowledged Tuesday that President Trump played a role in drafting a now controversial statement issued by his son.
    The Washington Post is reporting President Trump personally dictated a "misleading" statement attributed to his son, Donald Trump Jr., outlining a campaign season meeting with a Russian attorney. The statement described the meeting as focusing on rules regarding the adoption of Russian children, but it was later admitted that the attorney had promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.
    Trump attorneys had repeatedly denied any involvement with the statement, but that's now changed.

    (Published Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices