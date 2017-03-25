Dems Take Aim at Trump Transparency With 'MAR-A-LAGO' Act

Democrats want to give President Donald Trump a transparency check in the form of a new bill with a mouthful of a name — and an acronym that takes an unsubtle dig at the president, NBC News reported.
The "Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act" — or MAR-A-LAGO Act — would require the Trump administration to disclose the names of anyone who visits the White House or "any other location at which the President or the Vice President regularly conducts official business."
The legislation, introduced in the House and Senate on Friday, calls for the creation of a publicly available database to be updated every 90 days.
Democrats said the move is necessary after visitor access records on the official White House website have not been updated since Trump took office, according to NBC News.