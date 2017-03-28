Democrats on Saturday elected former Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez as chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Democratic National Committee has requested the resignation letters of all current staffers be submitted by next month, according to multiple sources familiar with the party's internal working, NBC News reported.

Party staffs typically sees major turnover with a new boss, but the mass resignation letters will give new chairman Tom Perez a chance to completely remake the DNC's headquarters from scratch after staffing had already reached unusual low following a round of layoffs in December.

Immediately after Perez' election in late February, an adviser to outgoing DNC Interim Chair Donna Brazile, Leah Daughtry, asked every employee to submit a letter of resignation dated April 15, several sources tell NBC News.

The DNC has declined to comment.