Black Women Stand Up on Twitter Following Maxine Waters Dig, Press Secretary's Head Shake Comment

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer and American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan have an exchange at a press briefing on Tuesday, with Spicer telling Ryan to "stop shaking your head" several times. 

    (Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017)

    Bill O'Reilly's joke about a congresswoman's wig and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's dressing down of a reporter have spurred black women to take to social media in protest. 

    Activist Brittany Packnett encouraged people to tweet under #BlackWomenAtWork Tuesday. It's a response to O'Reilly's comment Tuesday that Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters' hair was a "James Brown wig.''He later apologized.

    Also Tuesday, Spicer told American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan to stop shaking her head during a testy exchange at a White House press briefing. 

    Former DNC chair Donna Brazile tweeted, "#BlackWomenAtWork face the double bind of gender and race.'' 

    Waters used the hashtag herself on Tuesday night, tweeting, "I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere.''

    "We are here rallying and protesting against your presidency," said Maxine Waters, U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district, at the Washington, DC, Women's March. "Your words, your actions have shown us that you don't respect us," she said to President Donald Trump.
    (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

