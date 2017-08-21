The War in Afghanistan: By the Numbers

The 16-year conflict in Afghanistan has cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars, as NBC News reports, and it has now spread across three presidential administrations.
Then-President Barack Obama ended the combat mission “Operation Enduring Freedom” in 2014, but the two countries eventually agreed that the U.S. would keep some troops in Afghanistan even after the combat mission concluded.
The cost to the United States could creep as high as nearly $2 trillion, according to Brown University’s Cost of War Project.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago