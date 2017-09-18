Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Uses Racial Slurs in Speech - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Uses Racial Slurs in Speech

Polls show Moore leading Sen. Luther Strange, the Republican appointed earlier to the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year, in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Uses Racial Slurs in Speech
    AP Photo/Dave Martin, File
    In this Oct. 24, 2012 file photo, former Chief Justice Roy Moore poses for a photo in his Montgomery, Ala., office. Moore, an Alabama GOP senate candidate, used racial slurs in speech in a video obtained by NBC News.

    Roy Moore, the Republican frontrunner in next week’s special Senate election in Alabama, referred to "reds and yellows fighting" in a campaign speech, a video obtained by NBC News shows.

    Moore, the ultra-conservative former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, lamented racial divisions in his remarks on Sunday.

    "We have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting," he said.

    "Red" and "yellow" are widely recognized as racial slurs.

    Sanders Doubles Down on Calls for ESPN Host yo Be Fired

    [NATL] Sanders Doubles Down on Calls for ESPN Host yo Be Fired

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders doubled down on her statement Friday in a back and forth with NBC's Hallie Jackson, calling for ESPN to fire "SportsCenter" host Jemele Hill for her anti-Trump tweets. 

    (Published Friday, Sept. 15, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 9 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices