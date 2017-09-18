Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Uses Racial Slurs in Speech

Roy Moore, the Republican frontrunner in next week’s special Senate election in Alabama, referred to "reds and yellows fighting" in a campaign speech, a video obtained by NBC News shows.
Moore, the ultra-conservative former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, lamented racial divisions in his remarks on Sunday.
"We have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting," he said.
"Red" and "yellow" are widely recognized as racial slurs.
Published 9 minutes ago