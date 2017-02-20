11 Travelers Pass Through Security Without Screening in JFK Breach: Officials

FILE - Travelers and airport employees walk through New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport in this file photo. A security breach at JFK on Feb. 20, 2017, resulted in 11 passengers getting through security without being screened, officials are reporting.

The Transportation Security Administration says it is reviewing reports of a security breach at JFK airport this morning that resulted in 11 people getting through security without being checked. Three of the 11 set off metal detectors, officials told NBC News.

An airport official and a senior law enforcement official said at 6.05 a.m. Monday at Terminal 5 the TSA left a security lane open but unattended by screeners.

One senior law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident said 11 people went through the lane unscreened, and a review of the surveillance video shows that three people set off metal detectors.

In a statement, the TSA confirmed that "early reports indicate 3 passengers did not receive required secondary screening after alarming the walk through metal detector." The agency said that all the travelers' carry-on bags received the required screening.

The TSA's statement said they are "confident" that the reported breach does not threaten the security of the screening system.

"TSA works with a network of security layers both seen and unseen," the agency said. "We are confident this incident presents no threat to the aviation transportation system. Once our review is complete, TSA will discipline and retrain employees as appropriate."

The law enforcement sources told NBC News the TSA did not notify police of the possible breach for two hours, at 8:05 a.m.

The sources said that the TSA and the Port Authority Police Department then canvassed the JetBlue terminal using photos and video screen grabs but could not locate any of the 11 passengers.

An airport official said the security canvass was completed at 9:05 a.m. and both officials said the passengers are assumed to have boarded flights.