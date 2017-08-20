NU Professor, Oxford Staffer Charged With 1st Degree Murder

A Northwestern professor and an Oxford employee returned to Chicago Friday to face charges in the stabbing death of a hair stylist. (Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017)





Wyndham Lathem, a Northwestern University microbiologist accused of stabbing a man to death, and Andrew Warren, an acquaintance from Oxford University, have been charged with first degree murder in connection with a brutal stabbing in Chicago last month.



Lathem and Warren returned to Chicago on Friday night after being extradited from California.

A press conference has been scheduled by Chicago police at 11:30 Sunday morning to outline the charges, and both men will appear in bond court following the press conference, police announced Saturday.

The two men turned themselves in to police on Aug. 4, following a two-week manhunt that began after the body of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau was discovered in Lathem’s River North apartment.

Cornell-Duranleau, a hairstylist who was in a relationship with Lathem, was found dead inside Lathem’s apartment on July 27. Authorities said that Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed over 40 times, and that the attack was so violent that the blade of the knife they believe was used in the attack was broken.