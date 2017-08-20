NU Professor, Oxford Staffer Charged With 1st Degree Murder

Wyndham Lathem, a Northwestern University microbiologist accused of stabbing a man to death, and Andrew Warren, an acquaintance from Oxford University, have been charged with first degree murder in connection with a brutal stabbing in Chicago last month.
Lathem and Warren returned to Chicago on Friday night after being extradited from California.
A press conference has been scheduled by Chicago police at 11:30 Sunday morning to outline the charges, and both men will appear in bond court following the press conference, police announced Saturday.
Cornell-Duranleau, a hairstylist who was in a relationship with Lathem, was found dead inside Lathem’s apartment on July 27. Authorities said that Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed over 40 times, and that the attack was so violent that the blade of the knife they believe was used in the attack was broken.