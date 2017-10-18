Many people might not think to look for their next house on Amazon.

But thanks in part to the growing popularity of small space-living, Amazon now sells a prefabricated tiny house by MODS International, Today.com reported.

The 320-square-foot residence is made out of a shipping container and boasts one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room and a kitchenette. It also includes appliances, heat, air-conditioning, insulation and even french doors.

You'll need a solid concrete slab or Sonotube footings for the foundation and access to utilities. The unit will set you back $36,000 plus shipping.



