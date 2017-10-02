'Pandemonium': Witnesses Describe Vegas Concert Shooting

Robert Anthony was in the Tropicana hotel and casino during the mass shooting Monday Oct. 2, 2017 in Las Vegas when he saw what he described as a shocking scene. Video broadcast Monday Oct. 2, 2017 on NBC4. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Witnesses described a terrifying scene when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of thousands at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 200 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The shooter opened fire around 10 p.m. from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, taking aim at thousands of people listening to country singer Jason Aldean during the closing night of the three-day Route 91 Music Festival across Las Vegas Boulevard.

Amanda Mattoon was at the concert and said that at first the crowd was confused by the noises.

"It was unbelievable. We just heard three pops at first. We thought it was a cap gun or fireworks or something and then they started clearing the stage. All the performers started running and everyone started dropping on the ground and shots just kept going and going and going," she said.

Videos Capture Moment Vegas Gunman Opens Fire

"It was an automatic weapon. Everyone just dropped to the ground and then we started running and running as fast and far until we got to a building or something.”

Another concertgoer, Brianna Taylor, said it took a few moments for everyone to understand they were in danger.

"It sounded like two pops, almost like the little party poppers you use on New Year’s," Taylor said. "Jason Aldean’s concert completely shut down and he left the stage and all the lights came on and I think when that went down we realized that we were in serious danger, so everyone got down. People were trying to decide whether or not if they needed to run.”

Video posted to social media showed a chaotic scene as people scrambled for cover and to stay low to the ground, many screaming as they realized what was happening.

Images from a few minutes after the shooting ended showed gruesome injuries, as people tried to help the injured, with cars and trucks of fleeing concertgoers being used to take wounded people directly to the hospital.

Robert Anthony, of Santa Monica, was in the Tropicana parking lot when the gunfire started. He then saw "a mob of people pouring out," looking distraught and confused.

"I heard loud, sustained gunfire," Anthony said. "It was terrifying. It was shocking. It stopped, it started again. Everybody sort of went toward the MGM and, after we got in, there were reports that there was a shooter in the MGM. Everybody crowded out. There was complete pandemonium. People were trying to cross back to the other side of the street again. No one knew where to go.

"I saw one person in the back of a pickup truck getting CPR. It was a very shocking scene, and it just seemed to go on forever," he said.