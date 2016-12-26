A winter storm brought a white Christmas to the northern Plains on Sunday, with fierce blizzard conditions that threatened holiday travel plans as a wintry mix was expected to move further east, NBC News reported.

Blizzard warnings were in effect in eastern Montana and swaths of North and South Dakota on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, with winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota, Wyoming and parts of Northern Nebraska.

The worst of storm was battering the Dakotas with heavy snow and ice, potentially stranding those trying to get home from grandma's house — or anywhere else — according to the Weather Channel.

"I don't think anybody's going to be going anywhere, not if they're smart," said John Rowe, a senior meteorologist at the Weather Channel.