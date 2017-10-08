Richard Spencer and other white supremacists gathered around a shrouded statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday night singing and carrying Tiki torches. They chanted "you will not replace us" and "we will be back." It's the first such rally in the city since a woman was killed and dozens were injured when a car plowed into a group of people protesting a similar white nationalist event. No violence was reported at Saturday's rally, which had far fewer people and lasted less than a half-hour.

White nationalist Richard Spencer led a demonstration Saturday night of tiki torch-wielding protesters in a Charlottesville, Virginia, park where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stands, police said.

The group of about 50 walked into the park after arriving in a tour bus at about 7:40 p.m. and stayed for about 10 minutes, Charlottesville police said.

The group chanted "you will not replace us" and "we will be back," video of the rally shows.

Police said the group boarded their bus and left the city after the rally. No violence was reported, police said, but law enforcement in the city is working with other leaders to determine if legal action against the group can be taken.

The rally comes less than two months after James Alex Fields Jr., 20, allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters in the city, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

The city shrouded the Lee statue after Heyer was killed, in a move intended to symbolize the city's mourning for her death.







