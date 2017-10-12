The NYPD wants to see if any of the women have publicly made allegations against Harvey Weinstein say they were victimized in New York -- because that establishes jurisdiction to investigate further. Roseanne Colletti reports.

It’s happened again: A powerful, famous man is accused of improper sexual behavior and says he's seeking therapy to deal with it.

"Guys, I'm not doing OK," Harvey Weinstein said Wednesday in a video licensed to NBC News. "I'm trying. I've got to get help."

While there's no official confirmation of where Weinstein is headed or what type of therapy he may be getting, experts contacted by NBC News said that whatever Weinstein may have done, he’s not a sex addict. And most say there’s no such thing as sex addiction.

Psychiatrists debated whether to include sex addiction as a diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), and opted not to.

