Suspect in NY Truck Attack Identified as Uzbek National: Sources

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst with what we know about the truck rampage suspect.

The 29-year-old man detained after a flatbed truck drove down a popular lower Manhattan bike path, killing at least 8 people and injuring more than a dozen more, has been identified as an Uzbek national living in New Jersey.

Authorities said the man, identified by sources as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, is thought to be a "lone actor" in the attack in the Hudson River Greenway between Houston and Chambers streets on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said Saipov lives in Paterson, New Jersey, but he had a Florida license with a Tampa address when he was arrested. Police and federal agents were seen swarming the neighborhood street where he was thought to live on Tuesday evening.

The suspect also allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" at some point during the suspected terror attack. He was also seen running through traffic on West Street with what appeared to be a BB gun and a paintball gun. He was shot afterward and is being treated at Bellevue Hospital, where sources said he remains in custody.

U.S. intelligence officials said they had no knowledge of any terror groups claiming responsibility for the violence.

Saipov also pleaded guilty to two traffic offenses in Pennsylvania between 2012 and 2015, according to records from the Keystone State. There was no other information on whether the man had any other criminal record.