General atmosphere at Playboy's 2016 Playmate of the Year Announcement held at the Playboy Mansion on Wednesday, May 11, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Following the death of Hugh Hefner Wednesday, the fate of his swinging Los Angeles party pad, known as the Playboy Mansion, is now in the hands of its current owner — Hefner's next-door neighbor, NBC News reported.

The neighbor, Daren Metropoulos, 33, scion of the Greek billionaire Dean Metropoulos and the co-owner of Twinkies-maker Hostess Brands, bought the sprawling, 20,000-square-foot home in August 2016. He paid a reported $100 million — knocked down from an earlier $200 million asking price.

As a stipulation for the sale, Metropoulos agreed to allow Hefner and his wife, Crystal Harris, to continue to live at the estate in the affluent Holmby Hills neighborhood until his death, according to a statement at the time. (Hefner had paid $1.1 million for the property in 1971.)

Metropoulos said in a statement Thursday that he simply wanted to remember his neighbor and friend as "a visionary in business, a giant in media and an iconic figure of pop culture whose legacy will leave a lasting impact."